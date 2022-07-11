Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 6,325 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REMX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period.

REMX opened at $85.58 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56.

