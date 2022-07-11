Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 824 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

