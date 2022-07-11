Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 851 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $352.48 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

