Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 943 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $221.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

