Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,734,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

