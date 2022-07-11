Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock worth $4,630,618 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

STZ opened at $242.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

