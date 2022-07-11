Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $97.35 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.39.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock valued at $86,724,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.