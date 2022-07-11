Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 207,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 28,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

