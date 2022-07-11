Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,409 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

