Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $183.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

