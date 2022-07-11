Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,061 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IJK stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

