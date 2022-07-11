Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 23,471 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV opened at $17.79 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.