Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,818 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 65,357 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.