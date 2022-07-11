Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 600 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,022.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

NYSE:LH opened at $243.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average is $262.19. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

