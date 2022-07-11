Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,579,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 748,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 500,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 219,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.04 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

