Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

