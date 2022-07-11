Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4,471.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 129,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

PFFD stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

