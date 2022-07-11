Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

