Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,500,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 410,575 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 994.3% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 213,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

