Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

