Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after buying an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $248.04 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.31.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

