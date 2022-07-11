Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELV opened at $484.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

