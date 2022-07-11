Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 394,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $12.54 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

