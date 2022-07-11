Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 85,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,301.8% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $273.68 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.83 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

