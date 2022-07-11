Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.13 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $248.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

