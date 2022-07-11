Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $152.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $168.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
