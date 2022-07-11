Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

