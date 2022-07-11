Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

