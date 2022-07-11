Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.85 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $97.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.34.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

