Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

