Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $358.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.95. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $326.70 and a one year high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.