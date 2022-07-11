Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

