Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

