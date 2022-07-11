Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 39,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.66 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

