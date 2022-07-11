Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $2.14 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 84.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. First Merchants Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 33,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.52 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.