Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $2.29 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 398,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 120,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $16.78 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,854 shares of company stock valued at $260,544. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

