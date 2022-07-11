Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $2.35 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of SPDN stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

