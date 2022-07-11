Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $155.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.