Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 347 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

