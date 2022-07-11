Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $107.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

