Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 197 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.60.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $650.52 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $665.00 and a 200-day moving average of $709.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.