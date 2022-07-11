Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,039 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 373.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 10,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in CDW by 0.5% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in CDW by 21.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $161.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

