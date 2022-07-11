Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 203,975 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,975 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

