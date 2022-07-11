Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 97 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after buying an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

LHX stock opened at $238.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

