Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $63.55 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.