Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

