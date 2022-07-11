Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.14 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

