Strs Ohio Sells 62 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of ANSS opened at $249.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.