Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $63.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.