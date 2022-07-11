Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.31.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

